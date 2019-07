Scientists say they have made a medical breakthrough in the fight against HIV.

Researchers at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) say they have successfully eliminated the HIV virus from the genomes in 'humanized' test rodents for the first time, possibly paving the way to a cure for the deadly virus in humans.

