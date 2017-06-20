Chick-Fil-A introduces "gluten-free" buns

- Chick-Fil-A is giving customers something new to cluck about.

The restaurant chain is now offering "gluten-free" bun options for all of its sandwiches. Officials say the release comes in response to customers' request for more gluten-free/sensitive options.

The new bun is made with premium ingredients, including ancient grains quinoa and amaranth. Chick-Fil-A says because the bun is individually wrapped -- guests will be required to assemble their own sandwiches to reduce risk of cross-contamination.

The new option will cost an additional $1.15 when ordered.