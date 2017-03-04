Orlando Firefighters place 1st in Fight For Air Climb

- Hundreds of people participated in the American Lung Associations annual "Fight for Air Climb" in downtown Orlando, Saturday.



The climb happened at the Bank of America Building downtown and participants went up 25 flights of stairs needed to conquer the 512 steps to suppose the fight against lung cancer.



"When you are diagnosed with cancer, you have a choice. Road one is be the victim, ask 'why me' and be depressed. Road two is 'what can I learn from this and how can I cope better?' I choose road two," said Melinda Brody, a lung cancer survivor.



This was Melidna's second Fight for Air Climb and recently joined the American Lung Association's committee.



Along with cancer survivors, Orlando Fire Department Firefighters, local law enforcement and family members of lung cancer patients participated in the climb.



