What to do before you get rid of your old device

- It's out with the old and in with the new. When it comes to your new electronic devices, those iPhones, tablets, and laptops must first be erased before moving on.

Sherri Smith, an editor for Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, says that before your kick your phones, tablets, iPods, and laptops to the curb, you may want to:

Unpair the phone from your other devices.

Unregister your cloud account.

Reset your iPhone or encrypt your Android.

Smith also advises that you do not toss your electronic, as it is harmful to the environment. Instead, he advises you resell your phone online or trade it in at your carrier. Plenty of charities will take refurbished phones, as well.

If you want to recycle your old devices, that is an option too. Orange County offers E-waste recycling at their Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facilities. Visit their website for more information.