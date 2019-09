Orange County Public Schools is working to keep lunch options fresh for 215,000 students, as they head back to classes for the 2019-2020 school year.

“We try to figure out what the latest food trends are, and then we kick it out to the students and let them taste test,” said Lora Gilbert, the senior director of the food and nutrition program for Orange County Public Schools.

For the last 10 years, Gilbert said the district has relied on students to taste test dishes before they are rolled out to students district-wide.