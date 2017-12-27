Student of the Week: John-Carlo Lee

Congratulations to John-Carlo Lee for being the FOX 35 Student of the Week.

John-Carlo is an honor roll student and part of a magnet program at Dr. Phillips while also running on the Cross Country team. He is a dedicated Naval Sea Cadet who will soon be promoted to Petty Officer 3rd class. He has always been committed to supporting our military and hopes to attend the Naval Academy or the Coast Guard Academy to serve, protect and lead this world to a better tomorrow.