Student of the Week: Alexander Walden

Student Name: Alexander Walden

School: Freedom High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week:

Alex is a student at Freedom High-school with a 5.09 GPA . He has completed 18 AP classes, received the AP Scholar Award for Physics 2 and participates in several extra-curricular clubs such as Mu Alpha Theta, STEM Club, Beta Club, Water Polo Team and Swim Team. He also attended the Global Leadership Summit and has been accepted to the University of Florida. Congratulations to Alex for being named Student of the Week!