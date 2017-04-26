Student of the Week: Justin Ferreter

Student Name: Justin Ferreter

School: Freedom High School  

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Justin is a sophomore from Freedom High-school with a 4.8 GPA .  He was named MVP player of the year for JV football and received the Coach's award for Wrestling. He also plays Varsity lacrosse. Off the field, he is a member of Best Buddies, he attended a world leadership conference in Lima Peru and he is also actively involved in youth group at his church. 

 

