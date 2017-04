Student of the Week: Lainie Morris Student of the Week Student of the Week: Micaela Thomas Lainie currently has a 4.53 GPA and she is ranked 8th in her graduating class. She is involved in several extra-curricular activities and is a true leader with a heart of gold.

- Student Name: Lainie Morris

School: Lake Brantley High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Lainie currently has a 4.53 GPA and she is ranked 8th in her graduating class. She is involved in several extra-curricular activities: Drum Majors, French horn in the top concert band, Varsity Water Polo, Mu Alpha Theta and she has played piano for 11 years competing in both local and state competitions. She is a true leader with a heart of gold.