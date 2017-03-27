Student of the Week: Danielle Allison

Student Name: Danielle Allison

School: Winter Park High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Danielle is a sophomore with a 4.0 GPA, participates in the school’s International Baccalaureate Program, and is in various extracurricular activities. She is also the Committee chair for WPHS’s Relay for Life (American Cancer Society), the treasurer of Key Club, and the captain of the girl’s bowling team, while also volunteering at the Coalition for the Homeless downtown. Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!