Student of the Week: Angelina Brown Student of the Week Student of the Week: Angelina Brown Student Name: Angelina Brown

School: Seminole High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Angelina achieves high grades, participates in the school’s Arts club and won most outstanding student last month, after being nominated by one of her teachers. Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!