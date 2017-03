Student of the Week: Hannah Sisco Student of the Week Student of the Week: Hannah Sisco Student Name: Hannah Sisco

School: New Smyrna Beach High School

Hannah has a 4.57 GPA, is a Varsity cheerleader and a member of the NSB soccer team. She also participates in mission trips with a youth group leadership program and will graduate with both her high school diploma and an AA from Daytona State College before attending the University of Florida in the fall. Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!