Student of the Week: Mark Mulhall Student of the Week Student of the Week: Mark Mulhall Student Name: Mark Mulhall

Student Name: Mark Mulhall

School: Lake Brantley High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Mark has a 4.4 GPA while enrolled in AP, Honors and Gifted courses. He is also class president, part of the National Honor Society and an outstanding member of the Lake Brantley Football team, receiving the “Patriot Award” in his senior year! Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!