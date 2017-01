Student of the Week: Maxi K. Luna Student of the Week Student of the Week: Maxi K. Luna Student Name: Maxi K. Luna

School: Forest Lake Academy

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Maxi is a sophomore and a member of the National Honor Society. He is the Student Association treasurer and also plays soccer, volleyball and several musical instruments. Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!