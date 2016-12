Student of the Week: Essence Tornabene Student of the Week Student of the Week: Essence Tornabene Student Name: Essence Tornabene

School: St. Cloud High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Essence is a strong student who is also a member of the Fellow Christian athletes and the St. Cloud girl's weightlifting team. She has previously struggled with math, but has made great improvements and that’s why she is the student of the week! Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!