Student Name: Kyle Caudill

School: West Shore Jr/Sr High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week: Kyle is a senior with a 4.2 GPA who is also a Varsity Basketball member, president of the National English Honor Society, and was awarded the Young Citizen Award of the Space Coast. He is also involved with his community and works with CHS and his church on missions.

Congratulations on being selected as Student of the Week!