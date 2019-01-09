Student of the Week: DaZhaun Hicks

Student Name: DaZhaun Hicks

School: Hagerty High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week: DaZhaun is a straight A-student, involved in clubs such as Pre-Med Club, Black Student Union, the Uplift Club, and he’s a member of the City of Oviedo Student Advisory Committee. In addition to his school activities, he is a talented dancer as part of the Funkywunks and he often performs in the community, and for children in shelters for victims of violence. Congratulations on being selected as the FOX 35 Student of the Week!