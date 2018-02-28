Student of the Week: Addison Brooks

Posted: Feb 28 2018 02:26PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 28 2018 02:20PM EST

 

Winner for this week

Student Name: Addison  Brooks

School: Lake Nona High School 

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Addison (Ajay) is a dual enrollment student, a member of the National Honor Society and an active member of the community, earning over 250 service hours.  He’s also a second degree black belt and a member of his school’s diving and water polo team.  This past summer he participated in the Water Polo Junior Olympics and he is working toward his goal of becoming captain of the water polo team as a senior.

Congratulations on being selected as the FOX 35 Student of the Week!
 

