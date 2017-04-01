UCP 24th annual fundraiser tonight

Posted:Apr 01 2017 09:22AM EDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 09:22AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte stopped by Good Day Orlando talking about cerebal palsy before the United Cerebal Palsy gala tonight. 

 

An Evening at the Palace is UCP's 24th annual fundraising event in Orlando.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories