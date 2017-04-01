UCP 24th annual fundraiser tonight Good Day UCP 24th annual fundraiser tonight Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte stopped by Good Day Orlando talking about cerebal palsy before the United Cerebal Palsy gala tonight.

- Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte stopped by Good Day Orlando talking about cerebal palsy before the United Cerebal Palsy gala tonight.

An Evening at the Palace is UCP's 24th annual fundraising event in Orlando.