Student Name: Katelyn McGahuey

- Student Name: Katelyn McGahuey

School: Edgewater High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Katelyn has a 4.0 GPA and will graduate with her A.A. degree in early May, along with her high school diploma. She has participated in extra-curricular activities such as National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, BETA Club and continues a variety of volunteer work.

Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!