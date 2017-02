Student of the Week: Lauren Smith Good Day Student of the Week: Lauren Smith Student Name: Lauren Smith

School: Lake Mary High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week:

Lauren holds a GPA of 4.12, is a member of several clubs, she has a brown belt in mixed martial arts and she has received many awards for her art. She is a loyal friend and daughter who has persevered through personal challenges to achieve success!

Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!