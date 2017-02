Student of the Week: Mitchell Linville Good Day Student of the Week: Mitchell Linville Student Name: Mitchell Linville

Student Name: Mitchell Linville

School: Bishop Moore High School

Why should this student be the Student of the Week :

Mitchell is a Junior at Bishop Moore, an Honor Roll student, a member of the Spanish Club and Leadership Club and volunteers at the Coalition for the homeless. He is also a member of the Guardians, which raises funds for local and international causes.

Congratulations for being named Student of the Week!