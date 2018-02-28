Major League Baseball players wear Stoneman Douglas hats in memory of shooting victims

- In the wake of the recent shootings in Parkland, Florida, Major League Baseball players decided to pay tribute in a very unique way: wearing Stoneman Douglas hats instead of their usual MLB team hats.

All throughout spring training in Arizona and Florida, instead of seeing players wearing their usual hats from the Cubs, Red Sox, Dodgers, and every other team, big leaguers could be seen wearing the official baseball hat of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

That includes Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo, who attended Stoneman Douglas and has a baseball field named after him.

The teams held moments of silence before their games, and some of the hats will be signed and auctioned off to raise money to help support families of the victims and survivors.