Community shows boy he doesn't need to be alone on his birthday

Most children look forward to their birthday parties. But when you feel like you don’t have any friends, an empty celebration can make things worse.

William Morales, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, has been the victim of bullies for years. And because of his low self-esteem, he hasn’t had a birthday party since first grade. But the nonprofit Crowdfunnit made sure his 13th birthday was a hit.

He was starting to think he would never make friends. But fortunately, Crowdfunnit specializes in helping kids make friends -- especially kids who are alienated or have been bullied.

The result? 400 people in his Florida community showed up for his birthday.

And just one day of celebrating seems to have already made a difference on William’s outlook on life. His mother, Tricia, told People.com, “A week before, William was begging me to not make him go to school. The following week after the party when I picked him up after school, he had a smile on his face—he told me he had a good day and he met nice people.”

Thanks to Crowdfunnit and his community, William will be partying for a long time to come.

Watch the video to see how much can change in a day.