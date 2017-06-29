Keeping your pet comfortable during Fourth of July fireworks
Fireworks were used during our first Independence Day celebration which was held in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777. Ever since, dogs and cats have been dreading the holiday. It’s no secret that dogs and cats have far superior hearing when compared to humans. So imagine how loud those explosions are to them. It’s not a party. It’s a warzone.
Every year, animals are lost, hurt, and even killed after being scared by fireworks. Additionally, many shelters report an influx of lost cats and dogs in the days around the holiday. And it’s not just the Fourth you need to worry about -- Earlybirds and firework hoarders will be at it all week. But there are many ways to protect your pet this Independence Day. Here’s how to show you love them just as much as your country.
- Play a game or go for a long walk during the day so they won’t be so wound up later.
- Close your blinds, curtains, and windows. Animals have been known to jump fences, break chains, and even leap through glass windows.
- Be certain their collar identification and microchip is up to date in case they get loose despite your efforts.
- Select a room where the noise will be at a minimum.
- Turn on the air conditioner, fan, or television to drown out the noise even more.
- For a little extra comfort, put on some classical music.
- Drug them. Relax, a little Melatonin or a natural supplement can do wonders to calm them down.
- Board them. If your neighborhood is particularly loud, it may be best for your pet.
- Skip the fireworks! Stay in with your furry friend to keep them company while distracting them with fun games.
- And it goes without saying that you should never bring your pet around fireworks. Aside from the obvious burns that could result, unused fireworks can pose a danger if they contain toxic substances.
- Watch the video to see how your pet is more important than the fireworks.