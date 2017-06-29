New study reveals taking multiple medications makes seniors walk slower

New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society has found that older adults taking more than five medications walk slower than those taking fewer medications.

Known as polypharmacy, negative side effects associated with taking numerous medications include; falls, frailty, disability, and the possibility of death.

The study analyzed data from 482 adults age 65 and older enrolled with the Central Control of Mobility in Aging.

Participants underwent detailed exams, which gauged their physical and mental health, and mobility.

Their research found that polypharmacy-patients are also more likely to have high blood pressure, diabetes, congestive heart failure, and a history of heart attacks.

Even after accounting for a history of falls and chronic health problems, patients in the polypharmacy group still had a slower walking speed.