Pop-up restaurant hires waitstaff with dementia to raise awareness

It may be the only restaurant where you’ll hear the words “This isn’t what I ordered. Thank you.” A new pop-up restaurant in Tokyo is encouraging its waitstaff to make some mistakes. That’s because they’re hiring waiters with dementia.

The charity Maggie’s Tokyo opened The Restaurant of Order Mistakes to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding dementia.

News of the restaurant went viral, and soon hundreds of customers entered with the complete understanding that what they order might be inconsequential.

According to News.com.au, food blogger Mizuho Kudo tweeted that she ordered a hamburger, and ended up with a plate of gyoza dumplings which were delicious. She also pointed out how much fun everyone seemed to have.

The restaurant was only open for a brief two day trial period, but organizers are already planning another pop-up event on September 21st -- World Alzheimer’s Day.

Watch the video to see how people raise their glasses while raising awareness for dementia.