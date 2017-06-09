Jackson Pollock painting, worth millions, discovered by chance

An Arizona man had a signed 1992 Kobe Bryant poster that he wanted to have appraised. He called Josh Levine of J. Levine Auction and Appraisal to come take a look. When he arrived at the man’s estate however, he immediately lost interest in the Kobe poster. That’s because Levine spotted what he thought could be a Jackson Pollock painting.

Pollock is one of the great American artists known for drip painting. His works go for millions of dollars. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was given the painting by his half-sister who was friends with an art critic who knew Pollock.

Levine still wanted to be sure this painting wasn’t a fraud. After hiring private investigators and completing a forensics report, Levine says he’s confident enough to call the painting an original Jackson Pollock.

The work will be auctioned June 20 and could go for $10-million to $15 million.