Viral photos from first grader's first and last day of school

What a difference a year makes. A photo of 7-year-old Sophi Eber is going viral after her mother posted it on Reddit and Facebook. It’s a photo taken by her teacher on the last day of school. In it, she smiles next to a photo of herself from the first day of school, and it’s remarkable how far she’s come in her battle with cancer.

Sophi was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma in February of 2016. This school year, she was declared cancer-free, but she was still enduring the effects of her chemotherapy. In the older photo, she has no hair, no eyebrows, and a tube in her nose. In the latest photo, the tube is gone and Sophi has a full head of hair.

“She had lost an enormous amount of weight, she had a tube in her nose because she couldn’t eat on her own, she didn’t have any hair, no eyebrows, no eyelashes,” her mother told The Huffington Post. “To see how far she had come just in the course of first grade was remarkable to the teacher. It really is an amazing photo.”

Since her diagnosis, Sophi has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy, 14 rounds of radiation, a nine-hour surgery to remove a tumor, and five rounds of immunotherapy. Although she is cancer-free, her chance of relapse is still high, and she flies from Kansas City to New York every three months for scans.

Recently her scans came back clear, which means Sophi can enjoy the summer she’s earned. When told that her photo was going viral, she told her mother, “Well I hope it makes people’s day.”

Watch the video to see Sophi’s journey.