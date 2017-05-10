NBA star convinced teammates to donate bonus checks to support staff Fox Content Hub NBA star convinced teammates to donate bonus checks to support staff Every NBA team that made the first round of the playoffs was given an extra $223,864 to be divided amongst their players, roughly $16,000 each.

The average NBA salary is just over $5 million. So, the players don’t necessarily need the money.

Damian Lillard, the captain of the Portland Trail Blazers, NBA superstar, and from all accounts, all-around great person, made sure his players were not going to keep that playoff money.

He went player to player and convinced them to donate their share to the team’s 25-person support staff.

Lillard told CSN Northwest, “We divide our playoff shares to give to the people who we work so closely with because they spend as much time away from their families as we do, and they are just about as invested as we are. They also do as much as possible to make our lives easier, even if it makes theirs more difficult – all while making far less. So it’s a further way of showing appreciation beyond a thank your or a handshake.’’

If you ever need a new favorite player, you can’t go wrong with Damian Lillard.