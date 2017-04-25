Teen wears unique prom dress as a tribute to Black Lives Matter Fox Content Hub Teen wears unique prom dress as a tribute to Black Lives Matter You'd have to do something pretty bold to get pictures of your prom dress to go viral.

Well, seventeen-year-old Milan Morris’ prom dress is bold alright. The dress features images of black people who’ve lost their lives, including Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown, whose deaths led to nationwide protests.

Milan posted a picture of the dress on Instagram with the caption, “Yes I'm Black. Yes I'm 17. Yes GOD is using me to convey a message that's bigger than me. Hashtag all lives matter. Hashtag black lives matter.”

The dress was created by designer Terrence Torrence.

He describes the dress as “pretty with a purpose”. “It was powerful and a movement and I knew people would respond to it."

Comments on Instagram called the dress, “A work of art.” One said it was the “best prom dress ever”. Another said, “Simply stunning and thank you for reminding us all how far we still have to come as a country.”

No matter how you feel about the dress, it’s inspiring to see a teen take a stand about what’s going on in the world.

Milan Morris is a star basketball player. She was named “All-area Player of the Year” by The Palm Beach Post.

She is headed to Boston College to play basketball in the fall.