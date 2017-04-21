Netflix says their biggest competition isn't Amazon or Hulu, it's sleep Fox Content Hub Netflix says their biggest competition isn’t Amazon or Hulu, it’s sleep There's a battle going on to get your streaming money. Billions of dollars are spent every month. Amazon Prime, Hulu and even Kodi -for you thieves out there, are slowly growing but the Goliath in the streaming world, Netflix, isn't worried. In fact, they're downright cocky. This week they even tweeted, "Sleep is my greatest enemy".

Sleep is my greatest enemy. — Netflix US (@netflix) April 17, 2017

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained, “You know, think about it, when you watch a show from Netflix and you get addicted to it, you stay up late at night.”

Netflix has 100 million customers, in almost 190 countries, paying between $8 and $12 a month, which means Netflix makes a minimum of 800 million dollars a month! So that’s how they pay Chris Rock $20 million per special.

But 100 million monthly users isn’t enough for Hastings.

“We have definitely got YouTube envy,” he said. “It’s really just the beginning. When you look at YouTube having a billion active users and a billion hours every day. When you look at Facebook’s, multi-billion numbers, we see that the internet is just a phenomenal opportunity.”

So tonight, before bed, remember to start binging something. Anything. We’re at war, people. We’re going to make sleep go away forever, like Blockbuster video... or Tom from MySpace.