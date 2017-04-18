A retired Marine who lost his leg in Afghanistan ran the Boston Marathon carrying the American flag Fox Content Hub A retired Marine who lost his leg in Afghanistan ran the Boston Marathon carrying the American flag A retired Marine with a prosthetic leg just ran the Boston Marathon, while carrying the American flag.

In 2011, Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost the lower half of his leg when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan.

As he ran, Sanchez was carrying the flag that his unit had given him when he was recovering in the hospital. Written all over the flag are inspirational messages from his fellow Marines.

Sanchez was running to raise money for soldiers wounded in combat.

To donate, go here: https://semperfifund.org/

He told the Boston Herald, “I wanted to not only recognize veterans but anyone that thinks they are not able to do something. I couldn’t stand for 3 seconds or walk for more than 2 feet. And I fought for four or five years to be able to walk farther, to lift my body up, and I kept on pushing it ... so I wanted to push it further by doing the marathon.”

Sanchez finished the Boston Marathon in 5 hours and 46 minutes.

Thank you for your service, Staff Sgt. Sanchez, you’re an inspiration to us all.