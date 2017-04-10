Couple dies four minutes apart after 70 years of marriage Fox Content Hub Couple dies four minutes apart after 70 years of marriage Some couples seem destined for each other. Perhaps it's the way they meet, or in the case of one elderly couple in the UK -- the way they parted.

According to The Leicester Mercury, Vera and Wilf Russell were married for 71 years, and died just four minutes apart from each other.

The childhood sweethearts got engaged at 16 and 18 before Wilf served in World War II, and married upon his return. That would be the longest they would be apart until Wilf’s dementia set in a year ago, and he was moved into a separate care home.

Their granddaughter, Stephanie Welch, said, “They had a lot in common and never spent a night apart throughout their entire marriage until Wilf had to move into the care home.” She continued, "My nan went to see him recently and he didn't recognise her at all - her health started deteriorating from that day.”

Wilf passed at 6:50am at Magna Care Home in Wigston. Four minutes later, and three miles away --Vera was pronounced dead.

"The last thing she said to me was, 'We're a right pair, aren't we?',” said Welch.

Wilf and Vera leave behind two sons, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. With the family planning a joint funeral, Vera and Wilf get to be together once again.