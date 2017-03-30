Dreaming about Retirement? These are the best states for it Fox Content Hub Dreaming about Retirement? These are the best states for it Dreaming about retiring? Does the state of New Hampshire play a part in your fantasy?

Dreaming about retiring? Does the state of New Hampshire play a part in your fantasy?

Bankrate.com rated the absolute best states for retirement. The company conducted a study looking at eight important factors in a national survey: cost of living, healthcare quality, crime, cultural vitality, weather, taxes, senior citizens well-being and prevalence of other seniors.

New Hampshire took the top spot with Colorado, Maine, Iowa, and Minnesota rounding out the Top 5.

The usual suspects, Florida, Nevada and even Arizona didn’t crack the top 10.

If you’re thinking, wait, what about Grandpa who just retired in Arizona. Well Arizona had a great score for weather, but it came in 12th overall because of lower rankings in other categories.

So there you go soon-to-be retirees. If you want a great state for all your needs don’t retire that winter jacket. Viva New Hampshire!