Stranger buys new shoes for barefoot street boy Fox Content Hub Stranger buys new shoes for barefoot street boy Shopping malls across America and the world have almost anything you could ever want. But that doesn't mean anyone can afford them.

As reported by ABS-CBN News, a 14-year-old boy was selling flowers and asking for spare change outside a mall in Manila when a foreigner with a big heart noticed he wasn’t wearing shoes.

The mall shopper took the boy to the mall’s Nike store and let the teen shop for new shoes. The store’s Assistant Supervisor Ahyan Yerro shared the story and pictures on Facebook to inspire others.

The tourist let the boy pick out any shoes he wanted, and he decided on a pair of new running shoes.

Yerro said that the man also bought food for the boy, and asked where he could buy new clothes.

Workers reported that the boy was shy, and refused the new shoes out of fear that other boys would get jealous and steal them. However, once he put them on, the child’s face brightened.

Yerro received a Facebook message from the kind stranger thanking her for sharing the moment with others, but preferred to stay anonymous.

He told her the boy’s name is Warren and is 14-years-old. He added, "This is how we can make the world a better place."

Watch the video to see this touching shopping spree.