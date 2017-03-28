Runners help carry fatigued woman in half-marathon Fox Content Hub Runners help carry fatigued woman in half-marathon At the recent Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon, something special happened. Some 10,000 runners completed the race, but two runners in particular have garnered attention for their act of kindness shown on the race route.

At the recent Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon, something special happened. Some 10,000 runners completed the race, but two runners in particular have garnered attention for their act of kindness shown on the race route.

When Haley Klinger collapsed during the last 100 yards of the race, Bryan Crnkovic and an unidentified man rushed to her side. Then Crnkovic’s friend, Joseph McGinty, turned back to help out.

The men picked her up and carried her the rest of the way to make sure she would finish what she trained for. They made sure to put her down just a few feet away from the finish line so she could cross on her own strength.

They didn’t do it for attention, but FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia tracked them down to find out what happened. When asked why they did what they did, they said they couldn’t just run past her like other runners did.

“It’s just what we do,” McGinty said. “You see someone who needs help, and you just want to help. You don’t think anything of it, It’s just like second nature. You know, you help somebody.”

They credited the running community with their quick reaction.

“Anytime we’re on any of the trails, if someone on the side is hurt, especially during races, marathons, triathlons, if anybody’s ever down, someone’s always asking, ‘Are you okay?’ ‘Do you need any help?’ ‘Anything I can do for you?’,” said Crnkovic.

Watch the video to see this great act of kindness and sportsmanship.