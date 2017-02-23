I am #DisabledAndCute: Campaign promoting body confidence goes viral Fox Content Hub I am #DisabledAndCute: Campaign promoting body confidence goes viral There's a new inspiring hashtag trending on twitter and Instagram: #DisabledAndCute.

There’s a new inspiring hashtag trending on twitter and Instagram: #DisabledAndCute.

It’s a movement that’s given people in wheelchairs and those with seizures, blood disorders, lupus, autism and other disorders a way of expressing their beauty.

It all started with Keah Brown. The 25-year-old writer posted this tweet:

I want to shoutout my Disabled brothers, sisters, & non-binary folks! W/ #DisabledAndCute pic.twitter.com/Qcx5mvc1UI — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) February 12, 2017

It resonated and quickly spread with participants sharing:

and

This #disabledandcute thing got me thinking. I generally dislike making human beauty the focus of any discussion... But why not celebrate? 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9IPULVxqSW — Gaelynn Lea (@GaelynnLea) February 12, 2017

People everywhere have been proudly sharing their beauty.

Keah said, “I realized that I really like myself now, that I’m getting to a good place where I love myself and I love my body...and I wanted to make a hashtag that celebrated that.” Keep on celebrating, Keah! This kind of positivity is for everyone.