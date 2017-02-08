Dog found in trash recovers, finds forever home Fox Content Hub Dog found in trash recovers, finds forever home Earlier this year, a dachshund-type dog was found in a garbage bag in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. After a tough road to recovery, she is now finding out what love is.

Earlier this year, a dachshund-type dog was found in a garbage bag in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood. After a tough road to recovery, she is now finding out what love is.

“Frances” was given to the city shelter by a good Samaritan, and was brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA to receive medical attention. Shelter officials then discovered she had a fractured spine and will never walk again without the help of a canine wheelchair.

Frances is going home! The pup thrown out in a garbage bag w/a broken back has found her forever home! @FOX29philly at 10 w/the happy! pic.twitter.com/Rg6s69OO5P — Lucy Noland (@LucyNolandFOX29) February 3, 2017

After Frances recovered, the special dog got an equally special family. One that didn’t care about her disability. She wheeled her way right into the hearts of Christine and Kris Gacono.

"I think she's going to be a very lovable dog," Kris told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon. “When I saw her at first I was like, okay, I can't say no!"

Frances will be in good company as the Gaconos already have 2 Dachshunds, and Christine works for Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.

“She’s gonna have the best life,” Christine said.

It’s early, but it looks like Frances will get the happy ending her arduous journey deserves. Only the strong survive, but the loved endure.

Frances, the cutest dog on 2 legs (and 2 wheels) meets her adoptive parents. My story tonight @10/11 @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/LyctTo84pQ — Bruce Gordon (@BGordonFox29) February 3, 2017

According to the PSPCA, the dog was named Frances after First Lady Frances Cleveland who was the first person to own a dachshund in the White House. Watch the video to see Frances get her loving forever home.