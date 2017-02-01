Which states are people most likely to pack up and leave? Fox Content Hub Which states are people most likely to pack up and leave? Planning on making a move across the country? If you're living in one of the five states that people were most likely to leave in 2016, you definitely aren't alone.

According to the annual United Van Lines Moving Survey, New Jersey was the number one state most people packed up and left--- but that’s nothing new. In fact, this is the sixth year in a row that the Garden State has been at the top of the list.

Illinois, New York, Connecticut, and Kansas round out the top five. Former residents cited retirement and other job opportunities as the reason for their departures.

So where’s everyone headed? South Dakota! Hmm, Mount Rushmore must need more tour guides than we thought. Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and South Carolina make up the rest of the list.

Check out the entire list to see where your state ranks-- and if your neighbors are more likely to be moving out or moving in.