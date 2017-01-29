Youth getting off the street and into the boxing gym Fox Content Hub Youth getting off the street and into the boxing gym Sally Hazelgrove was determined to give the young men in the heart of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood something more to dream about. In 2004, she went out on the streets to ask gang members what could get them off the block. The response? Boxing. She started teaching boxing and today 3 dozen boys, ages 7 to 18, train after school at Sally's Crushers Club.

Hazelgrove explained to Fox 23 Chicago what motivated her. “You know, a lot of them, when I ask them, ‘What’s your dream?’ that’s the first question I always ask-- and so many of them are like, ‘I just hope I live to be twenty.’”

Nineteen year-old Dionte Robinson, who joined the program early on is now the head trainer. Hazelgrove did much more than teach him boxing. He told reporters, “I learned how to stay out of trouble, how to make better choices and just do good.” Lessons, that he now also teaches as a mentor.

It’s so much more than learning how to box. “I think hope is the number one thing that we provide and that drives them,” said Hazelgrove.

To find out more, visit CrushersClub.org-- where you can also donate to join the fight.