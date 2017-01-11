Do you have what it takes to become the President of Playlists on Spotify?

Do you love Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service? Would you like to work there? Well, Spotify just created a brand new position at the company, President of Playlists.
How great does that sound? You’d get shape and design what over 100 million monthly users listen to. You could make a rocking, workout playlist, maybe a soft piano playlist for studying or even a playlist of hidden gems only you know about. If this is your dream job, you better dust off your LinkedIn and make sure your cover letter pops. It sounds like a pretty tough job to get hired for.
Here’s the job description:
What you’ll do:
- Provide world-class leadership to our playlist editors and supporting staff.
- Identify and substantiate new playlist ideas, e.g. from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name.
- Analyze data and performance of playlists in a clear and transparent manner using all available intelligence. Attend daily briefings.
- Celebrate our diversity of playlists, from Viva Latino (3.4 million followers) to Rap Caviar (5.3 million followers).
Wait a minute, “health care legislation that bears your name”, sounds like they already have someone in mind for the job. Oh well. It’s still a good idea to try your hardest, there’s a pretty good chance the candidate Spotify is hoping for is going to turn down the job.