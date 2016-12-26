The best part about 2016? Technological advancements! Fox Content Hub The best part about 2016? Technological advancements! By some accounts, 2016 has been a tough year. But not when it comes to technology.

The MIT Technology Review released the Top 10 breakthrough technologies of 2016. If you’re feeling blue about this year we suggest reading the list in full.

Here are a couple quick highlights.

Reusable Rockets - In 2016 Elon Musk’s Space X is getting better at landing rockets after use. This increased efficiency is expected to make space travel less time consuming and less expensive.

Immune Engineering - Tomorrow’s cancer patient may have significantly more hope thanks to genetically engineered immune cells. Cancer Research UK calls immune engineering a cancer fighting immune super soldier. http://scienceblog.cancerresearchuk.org/2016/01/19/engineering-a-cancer-fighting-immune-super-soldier/

Gene Editing in Plants - As the impacts of climate change become more pronounced, finding drought and disease resistant crops will become more important. Scientists are even editing human genes. http://www.nature.com/news/crispr-gene-editing-tested-in-a-person-for-the-first-time-1.20988 Controversial, to be sure-- but an amazing technological advancement all the same.

Hopefully that cheered you up a bit. If not, check out our Top 5 Consumer Technologies of 2016.