Can you guess the word of the year?

Since 2003 Merriam-Webster has published a Word of the Year. These words usually reflect major events of the year.

In 2015 "-ism” took the top spot. It was trailed by Socialism, Fascism, Racism, Feminism, Communism, Capitalism and Terrorism. It was no coincidence that Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were running for president.

2014 was significantly less weird. Culture was Word of the Year followed by nostalgia, insidious and legacy.

Our personal favorite Word of the Year came from 2007 when “w00t” took the title. The definition?

w00t - (interjection) Expressing joy.

Now you know.

What about 2016, you ask? Check out this video.