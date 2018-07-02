WRONG NUMBER: Man arrested after he mistakenly texts Fairfax Co. officer trying to sell him pot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A mistake worthy of a Cheech and Chong skit has left a man under arrest in northern Virginia on drug-distribution charges.

Fairfax County Police say a man who dialed the wrong number sent a text last week to one of their officers offering to sell marijuana.

Police say narcotics detectives took it from there. The detectives scheduled a meeting and the man was arrested in possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

Officers found another pound of marijuana after obtaining a warrant and searching his home.

Police did not release the man's name. He's been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

