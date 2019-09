- A burly wombat got an upper-body workout when he tried to lift himself out of a wheelie bin at a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

Mr Magoo, a resident wombat at the Cedar Creek wombat hospital and rescue sanctuary in Cessnock, got stuck in a large bin and was filmed struggling to heave himself out, much to the amusement of the property's owner.

Mr Magoo has a history of helping himself to the feed bins which are stored in a shed at the sanctuary. This video, from September 5, shows how the cheeky wombat pulls himself into the bins.

Storyful contributed to this report.