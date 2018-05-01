Woman claims restaurant manager came to home after she left 3-star review on Yelp

- A woman who gave a Loudoun County, Virginia restaurant an average rating online after ordering food says she got a scare after the manager showed up at her home unannounced later that night.

Yesha Callahan, an editor for online magazine The Root, says she ordered food from La Porchetta, a pizza restaurant in Sterling, on April 22.

Callahan said the delivery driver was friendly and asked her for a Yelp review. After her meal, Callahan logged on and gave her assessment of a burger and an Italian-style pastry. "Tried this place based on the reviews and the fact that they had zeppoles on the menu, which you don't come by often," her review read. "Ordered the cheese burger, which was very dry & unseasoned. Also did not come with lettuce or tomato. The zeppoles barely had any powdered sugar on them & were soggy from the styrofoam container. I would suggest sending them to people in small paper bags. Maybe next time I'll try the pizza." She gave her experience three stars.

During an interview with FOX 5, Callahan told us that later that same evening, around 10 p.m., she heard several knocks at her door. "I live alone and I’m not going to go to my door at ten o’clock at night and answer it," she said.

After the knocks, Callahan said she received several phone calls. "Two phone calls came. I sent them both to voicemail and when I finally listened to the message he was saying he was outside my door to talk about the Yelp review." She adjusted her original three-stars rating to a one-star rating and added the update to her original review.

In a response to FOX 5, La Porchetta’s manager said it was all a misunderstanding. "I went to her house to give her a replacement order and to explain that GrubHub had the wrong description of our burger," the manager said. "It's our fault that we went, and we know that. We just wanted to give the customer a correct order."

"I was scared. I was scared. I've seen horror movies," Callahan told us. She said the restaurant could have responded to her review online or waited until the following day to try and make amends.

Callahan said she called the police who told her that they would contact the restaurant, however; she confirmed to FOX 5 that the officer did not make contact with the manager. He also said the manager of a restaurant made contact with her boss.

"He left an apology on Yelp but, you know, it's too late. You came to my house unannounced ten o'clock at night. that's just not proper protocol," she told us.