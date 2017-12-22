WATCH: Maryland high school football coach proposes to choir teacher during winter concert

- Holiday proposals are always special, but what happened at a Maryland high school's winter concert Thursday night is giving us all the feels.

Seneca Valley High School choral music teacher Michelle Searle was on stage with her choir at the concert, where it's a tradition every year to bring alumni up to sing "Hallelujah". After the song was over, one of the alums who was there tells FOX 5 a student spoke up and said he wanted to dedicate a song to a special someone, and the student started singing Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight."

About halfway through the song, there was a spotlight in the audience-- and it was shining right on Searle's longtime boyfriend, Fred Kim, who also happens to be Seneca Valley High School's head football coach. That's when Kim took over the singing, and made his way up on stage to sing in front of his stunned girlfriend-- and from there, it's all caught on video.

As the song ended, Kim dropped to one knee and sang another line: "Will you marry me?" Searle's students erupted in screams of excitement behind her as she put the ring on her finger.

"It was a Super Bowl,” said Searle. “I could not have asked for anything more perfect. I love that he did it in front of my kids because we are both really committed to our kids. Seneca Valley has an awesome community. I love my kids. I was so touched they were all there. He invited my family, all my best friends. Everybody was there and I could not have asked for anything more perfect. I'm so happy."

"This is definitely normally not my shtick,” said Kim. “I am a pretty private, quiet guy. I don’t like getting all my business out there, but Michelle is a little opposite. Not that she puts her private life out there, but she is a performer, choir director. I thought this was a perfect time in front of her alums, the kids, the community, the school. It's sort of our thing."

The couple met 20 years ago at Seneca Valley. They said they became fast friends and just hit it off from there.

One of Searle's former students captured the whole special moment on video and posted it on Twitter.

My former choir teacher was proposed to by her long term boyfriend tonight at the winter concert! Congratulations!! I’m so happy for you both ❤️ @svhschoirsrock @CKSVfootball pic.twitter.com/puIMooYgJt — christmas cait (@cait_lh) December 22, 2017

Congratulations to the happy couple! Watch the video to see their special moment unfold.