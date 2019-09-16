< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story429054386" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429054386" data-article-version="1.0">Walmart offering gift cards in first-ever car seat trade-in until end of September</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429054386" data-article-version="1.0">Walmart offering gift cards in first-ever car seat trade-in until end of September</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429054386" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Walmart offering gift cards in first-ever car seat trade-in until end of September&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/walmart-offering-gift-cards-in-first-ever-car-seat-trade-in-until-end-of-september" data-title="Walmart offering gift cards in first-ever car seat trade-in until end of September" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/walmart-offering-gift-cards-in-first-ever-car-seat-trade-in-until-end-of-september" addthis:title="Walmart offering gift cards in first-ever car seat trade-in until end of September"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429054386.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429054386");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429054386-429054361"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The front of a Walmart store is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The front of a Walmart store is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429054386-429054361" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/getty_walmartstorefrontfile_080918_1568668600627_7660607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The front of a Walmart store is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> Each household will be limited to two gift cards.</p> <p>The retailer will be accepting car seats from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30 at participating locations.</p> <p>This is Walmart’s first-ever car seat recycling event and the company hopes to “recycle every component of the car seats.”</p> <p>Nearly 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide will participate in the country’s largest car seat recycling event.</p> <p>A full list of Walmart stores allowing trade-ins can be found here.</p> <p>Previously, in a similar exchange Target launched a similar initiative to recycle car seats from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13.</p> <p>In exchange, Target will offer a 20 percent coupon for used car seats. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Fast Five Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Toddler_diagnosed_with_autism_and_leukem_0_7660480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Toddler_diagnosed_with_autism_and_leukem_0_7660480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Toddler_diagnosed_with_autism_and_leukem_0_7660480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Toddler_diagnosed_with_autism_and_leukem_0_7660480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/Toddler_diagnosed_with_autism_and_leukem_0_7660480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mere three months after having been diagnosed with autism, Simon was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common form of childhood cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘We're just in awe:' Preschooler diagnosed with autism and leukemia within 3 months beats the odds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Simon McKenzie was a bubbly 2-year-old in June 2017, capable of counting to 20 and eager to sing nursery rhymes.</p><p>By September, Simon’s parents, Mark McKenzie and Autumn Ziemba, noticed that their son wasn’t the same vibrant, extroverted child. He rarely interacted with other children, and barely acknowledged his beloved grandparents when they arrived for his sister Maren’s 6th birthday party, causing one of his grandparents to make a crucial suggestion. </p><p>“I think you need to have him evaluated for autism,” Simon’s grandmother, a former kindergarten teacher, told McKenzie and Ziemba.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/couple-surprises-wedding-guests-with-secret-flash-mob-dance-routine" title="Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine" data-articleId="429040161" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/taylor-Green1_1568665390867_7660180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Isaiah and Taylor Green-Jones got married in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 4.&nbsp;(Deron Patterson/Supreme Optics Photography)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple surprises wedding guests with secret flash mob dance routine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A newlywed couple has set the dance floor — and the internet — on fire with their amazing viral choreographed flash mob.</p><p>Isaiah and Taylor Green-Jones got married in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 4. The pair, who have been together for six years, hatched the idea for a flash mob as a way to get the crowd going at the reception.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/51-star-american-flags-line-pennsylvania-avenue-as-washington-dc-seeks-statehood" title="51-star American flags line Pennsylvania Avenue as Washington, D.C. seeks statehood" data-articleId="429032865" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/US%20FLAG_1568662419109.jpg_7660167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/US%20FLAG_1568662419109.jpg_7660167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/US%20FLAG_1568662419109.jpg_7660167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/US%20FLAG_1568662419109.jpg_7660167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/US%20FLAG_1568662419109.jpg_7660167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>51-star American flags line Pennsylvania Avenue as Washington, D.C. seeks statehood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A star is born — or tries.</p><p>The nation's capital has lined Pennsylvania Avenue with 51-star American flags as the city of Washington, D.C. prepares for a hearing on statehood this week.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/Violet%20Ray%20-Ocala_1565388509101.jpg_7584447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toddler murder case goes to Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/magic-exercise-options-on-bamba-fultz-isaac" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Magic exercise options on Bamba, Fultz, Isaac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fans-of-nba-could-feel-impact-of-china-trade-wars-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/04/15/NBA%20logo_1460743423750_1187004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NBA&#x20;Logo&#x20;&#x28;Image&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;NBA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fans of NBA could feel impact of China trade wars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-patrick-shores-gets-federal-declaration-on-dumping-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/patrick-brevard-dumping-ground-FUDS_1568672347827_7660729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Patrick Shores gets federal declaration on dumping site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-arrest-man-after-3-hour-standoff-following-alleged-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/Deputies_arrest_man_after_standoff_in_De_0_7660589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 