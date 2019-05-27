< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story409145312" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409145312" data-article-version="1.0">Walmart employee finds large rat snake hiding in shopping carts</h1> </header> addthis:title="Walmart employee finds large rat snake hiding in shopping carts"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409145312.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Image Gallery 4 PHOTOS src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> PHOTO: Northeast Police Department </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%201_052719_1558958117813.png_7315293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409145312-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 1_052719_1558958117813.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%202_052719_1558958117052.png_7315292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409145312-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 2_052719_1558958117052.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%203_052719_1558958119651.png_7315294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409145312-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 3_052719_1558958119651.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%204_052719_1558958120243.png_7315295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409145312-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 4_052719_1558958120243.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409145312-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%201_052719_1558958117813.png_7315293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 1_052719_1558958117813.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: Northeast Police Department</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%202_052719_1558958117052.png_7315292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 2_052719_1558958117052.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: Northeast Police Department</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%203_052719_1558958119651.png_7315294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 3_052719_1558958119651.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>PHOTO: Northeast Police Department</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%204_052719_1558958120243.png_7315295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 4_052719_1558958120243.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a cart 1_052719_1558958117813.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%202_052719_1558958117052.png_7315292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 2_052719_1558958117052.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%203_052719_1558958119651.png_7315294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 3_052719_1558958119651.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/northeast%20pd_snake%20walmart%20cart%204_052719_1558958120243.png_7315295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Northeast Police Department" title="northeast pd_snake walmart cart 4_052719_1558958120243.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/walmart-employee-finds-large-rat-snake-hiding-in-shopping-carts" data-title="Walmart employee finds large rat snake hiding" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/walmart-employee-finds-large-rat-snake-hiding-in-shopping-carts" addthis:title="Walmart employee finds large rat snake hiding" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/fast-five/walmart-employee-finds-large-rat-snake-hiding-in-shopping-carts";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 08:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <p><strong class='dateline'>CROSS ROADS, Texas (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Walmart cart attendant was in for a terrifying surprise while collecting shopping carts in the parking lot.</p> <p>According to <strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/NortheastPD/posts/1024911421052498">the Northeast Police Department in Texas</a></strong>, a loud scream in a Walmart parking lot drew the attention of one of their officers patrolling in the area on Saturday.</p> <p>They said that a Walmart cart attendant found a large rat snake. The snake had worked its way into a group of shopping carts that had been sitting in a return area. </p> <p>John Heckaman of Savannah, Texas, also known as the 'Snake Charmer,' responded to the scene and reportedly assisted in the relocation of the snake. He was bit once in the process, though.</p> <p>Police went on to explain that recent heavy rains have forced a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats. </p> <p><em>This story was written in Orlando, Florida. </em></p> uncle a suspect in her disappearance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/61090820_2479648942080537_5977848165334777856_n_1558922824433_7314975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/61090820_2479648942080537_5977848165334777856_n_1558922824433_7314975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/61090820_2479648942080537_5977848165334777856_n_1558922824433_7314975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/61090820_2479648942080537_5977848165334777856_n_1558922824433_7314975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/61090820_2479648942080537_5977848165334777856_n_1558922824433_7314975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Logan City Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Authorities search for missing 5-year-old Utah girl; uncle a suspect in her disappearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal and county authorities continue to search for a missing 5-year-old girl in the northern Utah town of Logan.</p><p>Police were serving additional search warrants Sunday and asking residents to check home video surveillance footage from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday.</p><p>Meanwhile, police continue to call the girl's 21-year-old uncle a suspect in her disappearance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/jj-watt-is-officially-engaged-to-kealia-ohai" title="J.J. Watt is officially engaged to Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/J_J__Watt_is_officially_engaged_to_Keali_0_7314973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/J_J__Watt_is_officially_engaged_to_Keali_0_7314973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/J_J__Watt_is_officially_engaged_to_Keali_0_7314973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/J_J__Watt_is_officially_engaged_to_Keali_0_7314973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/26/J_J__Watt_is_officially_engaged_to_Keali_0_7314973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="J.J. Watt is officially engaged to Kealia Ohai" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>J.J. Watt is officially engaged to Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many hearts will be broken today following the engagement of J.J. Watt and Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai.</p><p>Watt took to social media Sunday to let the world know Ohai said yes after he asked her for her hand in marriage.</p><p>"I am the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," Watt posted, along with a few portraits of the couple. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/facebook-fake-account-removal-doubles-in-6-months-to-3b-1" title="Facebook: Fake account removal doubles in 6 months to 3B" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-512015962%20_OP_1_CP__1558911156814.jpg_7314747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Facebook: Fake account removal doubles in 6 months to 3B</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Barbara Ortutay, AP Tech Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facebook removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous six months, the company said Thursday.</p><p>Nearly all of them were caught before they had a chance to become "active" users of the social network.</p><p>In a new report, Facebook said it saw a "steep increase" in the creation of abusive, fake accounts. While most of these fake accounts were blocked "within minutes" of their creation, the use of computers to generate millions of accounts at a time meant not only that Facebook caught more of the fake accounts, but that more of them slipped through.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bikers ride during the 19th Rolling Thunder May 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-firefighters-battle-apartment-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="oc fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Orange County firefighters battle apartment fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-expected-at-central-florida-beaches-for-memorial-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl_volusia county beaches rip currents_052719_1558954781395.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands expected at Central Florida beaches for Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/georgia-inmate-on-the-run-after-escaping-work-release"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067_7315212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dawson_JeremyPruittAkins_052719_1558952197067-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia inmate on the run after escaping work release</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/court-nfl-s-bucs-not-entitled-to-damages-from-bp-spill" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/BUCCANEERS_1458766777362_1084172_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Court: NFL's Bucs not entitled to damages from BP spill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bikers&#x20;ride&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;19th&#x20;Rolling&#x20;Thunder&#x20;May&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2006&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Smialowski&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-firefighters-battle-apartment-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/oc%20fire_fire1_052719_1558960438583.png_7315404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange County firefighters battle apartment fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/troopers-search-for-suv-driver-that-fatally-struck-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/10/FHP-trooper_1533945821093_5918156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/10/FHP-trooper_1533945821093_5918156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/10/FHP-trooper_1533945821093_5918156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/10/FHP-trooper_1533945821093_5918156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/08/10/FHP-trooper_1533945821093_5918156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Troopers search for SUV driver that fatally struck woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-expected-at-central-florida-beaches-for-memorial-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/wofl_volusia%20county%20beaches%20rip%20currents_052719_1558954781395.png_7315244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands expected at Central Florida beaches for Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 