- A Walmart cart attendant was in for a terrifying surprise while collecting shopping carts in the parking lot.

According to the Northeast Police Department in Texas, a loud scream in a Walmart parking lot drew the attention of one of their officers patrolling in the area on Saturday.

They said that a Walmart cart attendant found a large rat snake. The snake had worked its way into a group of shopping carts that had been sitting in a return area.

John Heckaman of Savannah, Texas, also known as the 'Snake Charmer,' responded to the scene and reportedly assisted in the relocation of the snake. He was bit once in the process, though.

Police went on to explain that recent heavy rains have forced a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats.

